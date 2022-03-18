Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin,Issue 95 (Covering Second week of March 2022) 15 March 2022

Highlights

• Diesel prices went up higher at record level during second week of March due to regional political instability. Comparing to last week prices are increased by 9.1 % and comparing to month of June its increased by 70.3%.

• Comparing to last week, US Doller is depreciated against Afghani due to monetary policy of the government, though its implication on prices of main food commodities is negligible. Still the value of Afghani against US Doller is considerably bellow comparing to last year same time and average level.

• Prices of main food commodities such as wheat flour, rice, cooking oil and pulses are relatively lower or stable comparing to 1st week of March 2022 mainly as result of seasonality and humanitarian interventions, but still higher than last year same time and average levels.

• However the average prices of cooking oil is slightly decreased comparing to last week due to stability of exchange rate ,but as global concern, still its prices are significantly higher by around 30% comparing to month of June.

And average. Its anticipated the prices of cooking oil will get higher due to disturbance of regional supply.