Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 99 (Covering 2nd week of April 2022)

Highlights

• Prices of main food commodities such as Wheat, wheat flour, rice , cooking oil, and sugar are slightly increased comparing to first week of April 2022 mainly due to decreased of supply, global increases of prices and depreciation of Afghan currency, though the prices are still higher than last year same time and month of June 2021.

• Deiseal prices declined during second week of April due to increasing supply from sources markets . Comparing to last week prices are decreased by 2 % and comparing to month of June its is still higher by 45 %.

• Comparing to last week, the value of Afghani against USD is slightly improved , but still lack of cash (USD) in Banks and high demand for it exists in the market. The value of Afghani against US Doller is considerably bellow comparing to last year same time and average level.