Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 98 (Covering First week of April 2022) 06 April 2022

Highlights

• Prices of main food commodities such as Wheat, wheat flour, rice (high quality) , cooking oil and sugar are increased comparing to last week of March 2022 mainly due to coming of Month of Ramzan, decreased of supply, global increases of prices and depreciation of Afghan currency, meanwhile the prices are still significantly higher than last year same time and month of June 2021.

• Diesel prices declined during fourth week of March due to increasing supply from sources markets . Comparing to last week prices are decreased by (5.3%) and comparing to month of June its still higher by 50%.

• As part of seasonal progress , labour opportunities are increased by 5.3% comparing to last week , but still lower by 2.9% comparing to month of June 2021.

• From the last 3 consecutive weeks , the value of Afghani against USD is slightly improved. The value of Afghani against US Doller is considerably bellow comparing to last year same time and average level.