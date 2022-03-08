Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 94 (Covering First week of March 2022) 08 March 2022

Highlights

• In the first week of March 2022, the average prices of food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

• The average prices of wheat flour and rice were relatively stable compared to last week of Feb , but still significantly higher compared to June and last year same time.

• The average price of Wheat, Wheat flour, Pulses and Sugar negligibly decreased, at the same time Cooking Oil and Rice low quality increased in the first week of March 2022 compared to last week. Prices of Edible oil are expected to increase due to scarcity in the international market.

• Average weekly price of diesel increased by 1.1% and reached 77.3 AFN/L during first week of March 2022.

• After the drastic increase of USD value in 2nd week of December 2021, it followed its inclining trend till end of January 2022. During March 2022, the USD value Against Afghani was decreased significantly comparing to December 2021 and January 2022. In March 2022 the exchange rate remained relatively stable comparing to last month, but still its significantly higher than last year same time and 5 years average.