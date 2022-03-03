Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 93 (Covering third week of February 2022) 01 March 2022

Highlights

• In the fourth week of February 2022, the average prices of food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

• The average price of Wheat flour, Rice and Sugar negligibly decreased, at the same time Cooking Oil and Pulses increased in the fourth week of February 2022 compared to last week. The international market price affected by the recent conflict ( Ukraine/Russian).

• Average weekly price of diesel increased by 3.3% and reached 76.4 AFN/L, due to decreased supply.

• After the drastic increase of USD value in 2nd week of December 2021, it followed its inclining trend till end of January 2022. During February 2022, the USD value Against Afghani was decreased significantly comparing to December 2021 and January 2022. In Feb 2022 the exchange rate remained relatively stable comparing to last month, but still its significantly higher than last year same time and 5 years average.