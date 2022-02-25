Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 92 (Covering third week of February 2022) 21 February 2022

Highlights

• In the third week of February 2022, the average prices of food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

• The average price of Wheat, Wheat flour, Rice high quality, cooking oil and Pulses negligibly decreased as the US dollar has depreciated against Afghani compared to second week of February 2022, despite the depreciation of the US dollar against Afghani, the price of food commodities in the market is still high.

• Average casual labour/wheat ToT improved by 2.4%, as price of wheat negligibly decreased and labour wage slightly increased due the increased number or days work available in the market.

• The USD value after drastic increase in the 2nd week of December, slightly decreased in the 3rd week and again negligibly increased in the fourth week of December 2021, first, second and third weeks of January 2022, decreased in the fourth week of January and significantly decreased in first week of February, , negligibly increased in second week of February and again this week decreased, reached (91.8 AFN/1 USD).