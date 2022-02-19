Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 91 (Covering second week of February 2022) 14 February 2022

Highlights

• In the second week of February 2022, the average prices of food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

• The average price of Wheat flour, Rice and Pulses negligibly increased as a result of depreciation of Afghani currency against USD. However, the prices of wheat and cooking oil saw negligible decrease this week compared to first week of February 2022.

• Average weekly price of diesel increased by 1.4% and reached 74.2 AFN/L due to exchange rate fluctuations.

• Both casual labour/wheat and pastoralist ToTs improved by 0.3% and 1.0%, respectively, as price of wheat decreased while labour wage and sheep price increased negligibly.

• The USD value after drastic increase in the 2nd week of December, slightly decreased in the 3rd week and again negligibly increased in the fourth week of December 2021, first, second and third weeks of January 2022, decreased in the fourth week of January and significantly decreased in first week of February, again this week negligibly increased reached (92.9 AFN/1 USD).