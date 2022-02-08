Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 90 (Covering first week of February 2022) 07 February 2022

Highlights

• In the first week of February 2022, the prices of food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

• The average price of wheat, Wheat flour, cooking oil and Sugar significantly decreased this week compared to fourth week of January 2022, as the US dollar has depreciated against Afghani and the prices of food and non-food items have fallen down. Now, with the strengthening and stabilizing of the Afghani, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment has issued a statement urging traders and sellers to reduce prices.

• Both casual labour/wheat and pastoralist ToT significantly improved by 7.3% and 8.4%, respectfully as price of wheat decreased and negligibly labour wage and sheep price increased.

• The USD value devaluation by 11.6% in the 1st week of February compared to 4th week of January 2022. The USD value after drastic increase in the 2nd week of December, slightly decreased in the 3rd week and again negligibly increased in the fourth of December 2021, first, second and third weeks of January 2022 and decreased in the fourth week of January followed by decreased value this week (92.2 AFN/1 USD). The reason for such devaluation of USD against AFN is increase USD supply to the market and AFN shortfall.