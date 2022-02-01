Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 89 (Covering fourth week of January 2022) 27 January 2022

Highlights

In the week 4 of January 2022, the prices of food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

The average price of wheat, cooking oil, Rice and pulses slightly increased at the same time Wheat flour (high and low) and sugar prices are negligibly decreased in the fourth week of January 2022 compared to last week, after it peak price in 3rd week of Dec 2021. however negligibly decrease in the price of dollar still the prices are higher due to decreased supply.

Average weekly price of diesel increased by 1.2% and reached 74.9 AFN/L, due to decreased supply.

Both casual labour/wheat and pastoralist ToT deteriorated by 2.7% and 0.6%, respectfully as price of wheat increased and labour wage decreased.