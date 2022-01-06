Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 86 (Covering First week of January 2022) - 04 January 2022

Highlights

• In the week 1 of January 2022, the prices of food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

• The average price of wheat, wheat flour, cooking oil pulses and Sugar negligibly decreased in the first week, after it peak price in 3rd week of Dec 2021, mainly due to exchange rate fluctuations.

• Average weekly price of diesel significantly decreased by 5.5% and reached 73.1 AFN/L, due to exchange rate fluctuations and increased supply.

• Work opportunities slightly deteriorated by 4.6% compared to last week.

• Pastoralist/wheat ToT negligibly deteriorated by 0.8%, due to changes in price of wheat and negligibly decreased in the price of sheep.

• Exchange rate (USD to AFN) after drastic increase in the 2nd week of December, slightly decreased in the 3rd week, negligibly increased in the fourth of December 2021 and this week, reached 104.0 AFN/USD and still lack of cash (USD) in markets & Banks and high demand for it exists in the market.