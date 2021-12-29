Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 85 (Covering Fourth week of December 2021) - 28 December 2021

Highlights

• In the week 4 of December 2021, the prices of food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

• The average price of all food items except wheat grain, negligibly decreased in the 4th week, after it peak price in 3rd week of Dec 2021, mainly due to exchange rate fluctuations.

• Average weekly price of diesel negligibly decreased by 0.7% and reached 77.4 AFN/L, due to exchange rate fluctuations.

• Work opportunities slightly improved by 2.4% compared to last week.

• Both casual labour/wheat and pastoralist/wheat ToT negligibly improved by 0.3% and 0.9%, respectfully due to changes in price of wheat and negligibly increase in price of sheep.

• Exchange rate (USD to AFN) after drastic increase in the 2nd week of December, slightly decreased in the 3rd week and again negligibly increased this week and reached 103.2 AFN/USD and still lack of cash (USD) in markets & Banks and high demand for it exists in the market.