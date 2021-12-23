Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 84 (Covering Third week of December 2021) - 21 December 2021

Highlights

In the week 3 of December 2021, the prices of food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

The price of all food items slightly increased compared to the second week of December. The devaluation of the afghani currency is the main cause of changes in prices exacerbated by high transportation cost.

Average weekly price of diesel increased by 3.3%, continued to rise hitting a new record high of 78.0 AFN/L, due to exchange rate fluctuations.

Work opportunities drastically declined by 6.7% compared to last week.

Both casual labour/wheat and pastoralist ToT deteriorated by 4.8% and 4.5% respectfully as price of wheat significantly increased.