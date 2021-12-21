Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 83 (Covering Second week of December 2021) -14 December 2021

Highlights

• In the week 2 of December 2021, the prices of food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

• The price of all food items significantly increased compared to the first week of December, The rapid devaluation of the afghani currency is the main cause of such rapid change in prices which also causing grave concern among the Afghan people.

• Average weekly price of diesel increased by 4.8%, continued to rise hitting a new record high of 75.5 AFN/L, due to exchange rate fluctuations and decreased supply.

• Work opportunities drastically declined by 6.2% compared to last week.

• The price of fertilizer DAP and UREA significantly increased by 12.2% and 15.6% respectively due to dropping in value of Afghanis.

• Both casual labour/wheat and pastoralist ToT deteriorated by 5.2% and 4.2% respectfully as price of wheat went up.

• Exchange rate continued to rise hitting a new record high at 106.5 AFN/USD due to lack of cash (USD) in markets & banks and a very high demand for it.