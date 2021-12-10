Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 82 (Covering First week of December 2021)

Highlights

• In the week 1 of December 2021, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

• The price of most food items negligibly changed compared to the fourth week of November, mainly due to Afghani currency devaluation and decreased supply.

• Average weekly price of diesel increased by 0.4%, continued to rise hitting a new record high of 72.1 AFN/L, due to exchange rate fluctuations and decreased supply.

• Both casual labour/wheat and pastoralist ToT slightly deteriorated by 2.4% and 1.8% respectfully as price of wheat went up, sheep price negligibly decreased and unskilled labour wages fell.

• Exchange rate continued to rise hitting a new record high at 96.1 AFN/USD.