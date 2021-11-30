Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 81 (Covering Fourth week of November 2021)

Highlights

• In the week 4 of November 2021, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

• The price of most food items negligibly changed compared to the third week of November, mainly due to Afghani currency devaluation.

• Average weekly price of Cooking Oil slightly increased by 1.4%, hitting a new record high of 171.1 AFN/Kg.

• Both casual labour/wheat and pastoralist ToT slightly deteriorated by 0.8% as price of wheat went up.

• The price of fertilizer UREA and DAP continued to increase by 7.4% and 3.9% respectively due to high demand and decreased supply from source point (Iran, Pakistan and Turkmenistan) .

• Exchange rate continued to rise hitting a new record high at 95.8 AFN/USD.