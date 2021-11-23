Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 80 (Covering third week of November 2021)

Highlights

  • In the week 3 of November 2021, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

  • The price of most food items negligibly changed compared to the second week of November. Mainly due to decreased supply and Afghani currency devaluation.

  • Both casual labour/wheat and pastoralist ToT slightly deteriorated by 2,0% and 1.7% respectfully as price of wheat went up.

  • The price of fertilizer UREA and DAP continued to increase by 4.4% and 2.3% respectively due to high demand and decreased supply from source of point (Iran, Pakistan and Turkmenistan) .

  • Exchange rate continued to rise hitting a new record high at 93.8 AFN/USD.

