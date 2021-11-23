Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 80 (Covering third week of November 2021)

Highlights

In the week 3 of November 2021, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

The price of most food items negligibly changed compared to the second week of November. Mainly due to decreased supply and Afghani currency devaluation.

Both casual labour/wheat and pastoralist ToT slightly deteriorated by 2,0% and 1.7% respectfully as price of wheat went up.

The price of fertilizer UREA and DAP continued to increase by 4.4% and 2.3% respectively due to high demand and decreased supply from source of point (Iran, Pakistan and Turkmenistan) .