Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 79 (Covering second week of November 2021)

Highlights

• In the second week of November 2021, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

• The price of most food items negligibly changed compared to the previous week. Mainly due to changes in supply, less availability of wheat in Eastern provinces market, exchange rate fluctuations and reopen of Pakistan border (Spin Boldak).

• Both ToTs slightly deteriorated by 0.9% as a result of increase wheat price.

• The price of fertilizer DAP and UREA continued to increase by 0.4% and 1.9% respectively due to high demand and decreased import.

• Increase in the exchange rate pushed the price of imported items and hitting 92.6 AFN per USD.