Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 77 (Covering 4th week of Oct 2021) - 31 October 2021

Highlights

• In the fourth week of October 2021, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

• The price of most food items remained constant or slightly changed compared to the previous week. Mainly due to decreased supply, less availability of wheat in Farah province market, export to the neighbouring provinces from Hilmand, high transportation cost and Pakistan borders are closed.

• Work opportunities drastically declined by 5.6% compared to last week.

• Average weekly price of diesel increased by 3.7%, continued to rise hitting a new record high of 67.0 AFN/L, due to globally increase, exchange rate fluctuations and decreased supply.

• The price of fertilizer DAP and UREA significantly increased by 7.1% and 5.2% respectively due to high demand of farmer, seasonal and lock up supply due to Pakistan borders closure.