Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 76 (Covering 3rd week of Oct 2021) 24 October 2021

Highlights

In the third week of October 2021, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

The price of most food items remained constant or slightly changed compared to the previous week. Mainly due to increased supply, food assistance and decreased tax by government.

Work opportunities slightly improved by 3.9% compared to last week.

Average weekly price of diesel increased by 1.2%, continued to rise hitting a new record high of 64.6 AFN/L, due to exchange rate fluctuations and decreased supply.