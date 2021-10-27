Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 76 (Covering 3rd week of Oct 2021) 24 October 2021

Highlights

  • In the third week of October 2021, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

  • The price of most food items remained constant or slightly changed compared to the previous week. Mainly due to increased supply, food assistance and decreased tax by government.

  • Work opportunities slightly improved by 3.9% compared to last week.

  • Average weekly price of diesel increased by 1.2%, continued to rise hitting a new record high of 64.6 AFN/L, due to exchange rate fluctuations and decreased supply.

  • The weekly number for Both Pastoralist ToT and Labour/wheat ToT slightly improved this week by 0.6% and 1.5% respectfully.

