Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 75 (Covering second week of Oct 2021)

Highlights

In the second week of October 2021, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

The price of most food items remained constant or negligibly changed compared to the previous week. Mainly due to exchange rate fluctuations as well as new agreement of wheat flour supply between new administration and Kazakhstan in Eastern provinces.

The price of cooking oil continued to rise, the average price was 0.9% higher than the previous week (1st week of Oct 2021), reaching to 165.7 AFN/KG.