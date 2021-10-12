Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 74 (Covering first week of Oct 2021) 10 October 2021

Highlights

In the first week of October 2021, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before the recent conflicts and political change).

Price of wheat flour (Low & High prices) significantly rose by 5.1% and 4.5% respectfully compared to the last week, mainly due to decrease of supply, closure of Spinboldak border, exchange rate fluctuations as well as the tax increase on imported goods in western region.

Following increase in the price of wheat, both casual labour/wheat ToT and pastoralist ToT deteriorated by 3.1% and 3.9% respectfully .