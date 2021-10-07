Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 73 (Covering last week of Sep 2021) 05 October 2021

Highlights

• In the last week of September, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than the last week of June ( before recent conflicts and political chaos).

• Price of wheat flour significantly rose by 5% compared to the last week.

• Following significant rise in the price of wheat, both casual labour/wheat ToT and pastoralist ToT deteriorated .

• Average weekly price of diesel spiked by 7.6%, hitting a new record high of 60 AFN/L.