Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 72 (Covering fourth week of Sep 2021) 28 September

Highlights

• In the fourth week of September 21, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than the last week of July (time before recent intensified conflicts).

• Price of wheat and wheat flour significantly rose by 5.3%

• Quotations for sugar and cooking oil also went up by 2.7% and 5.3% respectively.

• Following significant rise in the price of week, both casual labour wheat ToT and pastoralist ToT deteriorated .