Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 71 (Covering third week of Sep 2021) 21 September
Highlights
• In the third week of September 21, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than pre–Covid time.
• Following several weeks of price growth, the weekly av-erage prices slightly declined this week.
• After drastic drop in the number of work available days over the past few weeks, this number slightly improved in the third week of September by 4%.
• Both casual labour wheat ToT and pastoralist ToT deteri-orated this week by around 1%.