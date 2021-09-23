Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 71 (Covering third week of Sep 2021) 21 September

Highlights

• In the third week of September 21, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than pre–Covid time.

• Following several weeks of price growth, the weekly av-erage prices slightly declined this week.

• After drastic drop in the number of work available days over the past few weeks, this number slightly improved in the third week of September by 4%.

• Both casual labour wheat ToT and pastoralist ToT deteri-orated this week by around 1%.