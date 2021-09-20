Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 70 (Covering second week of Sep 2021) 15 September
Attachments
Highlights
• In the second week of September 21, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than pre–Covid time.
• The average prices negligibly changed compared to the previous week at national level.
• After the extreme decline of 20% in work opportunities in the fourth week of August 2021, work availability continued to decline by anther 3.6% this week.