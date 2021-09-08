Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 68 (Covering 4th week of August 2021) 29 August 2021
Attachments
Highlights
• This week, Price of most food items climbed due to uncertain current situation.
• Political instability and demand pressure for foreign currencies led to exchange rate increases by 4.6% .
• As most of the basic foods are imported, any drop in the value of the Afghani led to an increase in food prices
• Work opportunities drastically declined by nearly 20% across the country.
• Both ToTs continued to deteriorate as a result of decline in labour wage and sheep price