Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 64 (Covering 4th week of July 2021) 31 July 2021
Highlights
- This week, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than pre–Covid time.
- Following recent conflicts and road blockage, the price of wheat and wheat flour rose up to 1.9%.
- After hitting fresh record highs on the first week of July, foreign exchange rate remained constant this week at 80.1 AFN for 1 USD.
- The weekly number for Both Pastoralist ToT and Labour/ wheat ToT declined this week around 1%.