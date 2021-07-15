Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 61 (Covering first week of July 2021) 11 July 2021
Attachments
Highlights
• In the first week of July , the prices of the food items were significantly higher than pre–Covid period ( second week of March 2020)
• Following significant rise in foreign exchange rate, intensified conflicts and supply disruptions, the weekly price of most commodities significantly climbed.
• Diesel quotation rose by 7.1% and crossed 60 AFN/L in some provinces.