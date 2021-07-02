Afghanistan
Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 59 (Covering 4th week of June 2021) 29 June 2021
Attachments
Highlights
• In the fourth week of June, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than pre– Covid period ( second week of March 2020)
• Conflicts and power cut in most cities of the country continued and rose the price of diesel by 2.2% for the second consecutive week.
• Weekly exchange rate increased by 0.3% due to high level of political instability this week.