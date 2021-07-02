Afghanistan

Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 59 (Covering 4th week of June 2021) 29 June 2021

Highlights

• In the fourth week of June, the prices of the food items were significantly higher than pre– Covid period ( second week of March 2020)

• Conflicts and power cut in most cities of the country continued and rose the price of diesel by 2.2% for the second consecutive week.

• Weekly exchange rate increased by 0.3% due to high level of political instability this week.

