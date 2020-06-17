Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 5 (Covering 2nd week of June 2020)

Background

WFP has more than 20 years of experience in price data collection in Afghanistan. WFP launched its weekly market price monitoring and data collection in all 34 provinces in May 2020, and added 9 extra commodities to the analysis, including livelihood related items (fertilizers, improved seed and animal feed), based on requests from the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Now the market price bulletins are issued weekly, every Wednesday, containing information on food access and availability and covering the market trends of the previous week.

Highlights

• Compared to last week (1st week of June), the average prices of main food commodities show a slight variation.

• Compared to 14 March (pre-COVID-19 prices), almost all food commodity prices show an increase, as follows:

• The average wheat flour price were 18% and 17% higher (high price & low price);

• The average price of wheat was 15% higher;

• The average price of cooking oil was 39% higher;

• The average price of pulses was 33% higher;

• The average price of sugar was 20% higher;

• The average prices of rice were 8% and 22% higher (high & low quality);

• Casual laborers’ and pastoralists’ purchasing power have deteriorated by 8% and 13%, mainly due to increased wheat prices.