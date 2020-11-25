Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 28 (Covering 4th week of November 2020) 25 November 2020

Background

WFP has more than 20 years of experience in price data collection in Afghanistan. WFP launched its weekly market price monitoring and data collection in all 34 provinces in May 2020 and added 9 extra commodities to the analysis, including livelihood related items (fertilizers, improved seed and animal feed), based on requests from the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Now the market price bulletins are issued weekly, every Wednesday, containing information on food access and availability and covering the market trends of the previous week