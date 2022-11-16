Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 127: Covering 2nd week Nov 2022

Highlights

• During the week under review, the price of wheat flour, wheat grain, and rice decreased compared to the previous week, but still remained significantly higher than last year and the two year average. The price of cooking oil increased slightly by 0.1 and price sugar increased by 0.5 percent compared to the previous week

• The value of the Afghani (AFN) remained stable against the US Dollar, marginally depreciating by 0.2 percent compared to last week.

• TOT for pastoralist and casual labour improved by 1.9 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, compared to the previous week. Both TOTs remain significantly lower compared to last year and the two year average.

• Fertilizers prices ( DAP and UREA) are significantly higher than last year and 2 years average, it will limit farmers access and consequently ending with negative impact on next years agriculture production.