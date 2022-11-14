Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 126: Covering 1st week Nov 2022

Highlights

• During the week under review, the price of wheat flour, wheat grain, and rice increased compared to the previous week, but still remained significantly higher than last year and the two year average. The price of cooking oil increased slightly by 2.5 percent compared to the previous week

• The value of the Afghani (AFN) remained stable against the US Dollar, depreciating by 1.3 percent. New Afghani bank notes are expected to enter circulation in the coming weeks, which will mitigate the shortage of hard currency currently experienced in the country. (Khama Press).

• TOT for pastoralist and casual labour decreased by 3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively, compared to the previous week. Both TOTs remain significantly lower compared to last year and the two year average..