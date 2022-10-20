Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 124 : Covering 3rd week of Oct 2022

Highlights

• During the week under review, the price of wheat flour, wheat grain and high-quality rice decreased compared to the previous week, but still remain significantly higher compared to last year and the two-year average. A slight increase of 1 percent was recorded for low-quality rice and pulses.

• The value of the Afghani (AFN) remained stable against the US Dollar, depreciating only marginally by 0.4 percent. However, cash shortages continue to limit economic activity within banks and local markets.

• The Terms of Trade (TOT) for Casual Labourers and Pastoralists improved by 1.6 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, due to a decline in wheat prices. However, ToT for both remains significantly lower by 21 and 12 percent, respectively, compared to the same time last year.