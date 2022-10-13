Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 123 : Covering 2nd week of Oct 2022

Highlights

During the week under review, prices of wheat flour, wheat grain and pulses decreased compared to the previous week, but still remain significantly higher than last year and the two year average. Slight increase in prices of rice is recorded.

The price of cooking oil decreased by 4 percent this week after having decreased by 6 percent in early September.

The value of the Afghani (AFN) Is appreciated by 2.2 percent compared to last week against US dollar . It also has marginal impacted the prices of imported food commodities.