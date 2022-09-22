Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 120: Covering 3rd week of Sept 2022

Highlights

During the week under review, wheat grain, wheat flour (LP), and rice (HQ) prices increased slightly compared to the last week, though prices remain significantly higher compared to the same time last year and average levels.

The price of diesel increased by 0.2 percent during the week under review. However, prices remain 81 percent higher compared to the same time last year. Nationally, the average price of diesel stands at 102 AFN/L.

The value of the Afghani (AFN) appreciated by 0.4 percent this week against the US Dollar, as the exchange rate rises to 88.6. Cash shortages continue to limit economic activity within banks and local markets.