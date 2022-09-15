Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 119: Covering 2nd week of Sept 2022

Highlights

• During the week under review, wheat flour, wheat grain and rice prices remained stable compared to last week with slight variations, while prices remains significantly higher compared to the same time last year and average levels.

• After continues decrease from the previous weeks, once again the prices of diesel increased last week by 2 percent and this week 1 percent Nationally, the average price of diesel stands at 101 AFN/L.

• Due to stable money supply (USD) by the Central bank, the value of the Afghani (AFN) remained stable against the US Dollar, depreciating only marginally by 0.1 percent. However, severe cash shortages continue to limit economic activity within banks and local markets.

• Casual laborers Terms of Trade fallen by two percent and Pastoralist Terms of Trade (ToT) by one percent compared to last week . ToT for both pastoralists and casual laborers remains significantly lower by 22 and 27 percent, respectively, compared to the same time last year .