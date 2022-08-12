Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 115: Covering the Second Week of August 2022

Highlights

• During the week under review, wheat flour, wheat grain and rice prices increased slightly compared to the last week, while prices remain significantly higher compared to the same time year and average levels.

• The price of diesel decreased by three percent However, it remains 89 percent higher compared to the same time last year. Nationally, the average price of diesel stands at 110 AFN/L.

• The value of the Afghani (AFN) remained stable against the US Dollar, depreciating only marginally by 0.3 percent. However, severe cash shortages continue to limit economic activity within banks and local markets.

• Pastoralist Terms of Trade (TOT) declined by two percent due to increase of wheat grain prices . TOT for both pastoralists and casual laborers remains significantly lower by 27 and 32 percent, respectively, compared to the same time last year.