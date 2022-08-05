Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 114: Covering the First Week of August 2022

Highlights

No significant change was observed in the average price of wheat grain, wheat flour, or rice, compared to last week.

However, prices remain significantly higher compared to the same time last year.

The price of diesel decreased by four percent during the week under review. However, prices remain 98 percent higher compared to the same time last year. Nationally, the average price of diesel stands at 113 AFN/L.

The value of the Afghani (AFN) remained stable against the US Dollar, depreciating only marginally by 0.3 percent. However, severe cash shortages continue to limit economic activity within banks and local markets.