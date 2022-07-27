Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 113: Covering the Fourth Week of July 2022

Highlights

• The price of wheat grain, wheat flour, and rice increased slightly compared to the previous week, but remained drastically higher compared to the same time last year.

• Both Terms of Trade (TOT) for casual labour and pastoralists deteriorated by 1 percent compared to last week, mainly due to increased wheat prices and decreased sheep prices.

TOT remains significantly lower by 35 percent and 31 percent, respectfully, compared to the same time last year.

• Diesel prices declined by 4 percent during the week under review due to increased supply. However, prices remain 107 percent higher compared to the same time last year. Nationally, on average, diesel currently costs 118 AFN/L.

• The value of the Afghani (AFN) appreciated by 2 percent this week against the US Dollar, as the exchange rate rises to 90.40. Severe cash shortages continue to limit economic activity within banks and local markets.