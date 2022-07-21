Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 112 (Covering the Third week of July 2022)

Highlights

• The price of diesel further increased by 2 percent this week. On average, diesel currently costs 122 AFN/L.

• The price of wheat grain, wheat flour, and rice increased negligibly compared to the previous week, but remained drastically higher compared to the same time last year.

• The Terms of Trade (TOT) for pastoralists deteriorated by 5 percent compared to last week and remains drastically lower by 30 percent compared to the same time last year.

The TOT for casual labour decreased by one percent this week due to slight increases in the price of wheat. TOT for casual labour remains significantly lower than the same time last year.

• The value of the Afghani depreciated slightly by 0.4 percent against the US Dollar. Liquidity challenges continue to constrain economic activity within the country.