Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 111 (Covering Second week of July 2022)

Highlights

• During the week under review, the value of the Afghani (AFN) depreciated slightly against the United States Dollar (USD) from 89.2 to 88.3. Liquidity challenges continue to constrain economic activity within the country.

• The price of diesel increased by a record-breaking 23 percent this week. On average, diesel currently costs 120 AFN/L.

• The Terms of Trade (TOT) for livestock improved by four percent this week. The average price of livestock increased by six percent, while the price of wheat grain decreased by one percent.

• The average number of working days available remained stable compared to the previous week. The average casual labour wage improved marginally by one percent.