Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 110 (Covering first week of July 2022)

Highlights

During the week under review, the value of the Afghani (AFN) appreciated slightly against the United States Dollar (USD) from 89.0 to 89.2. Liquidity challenges continue to constrain economic activity within the country.

-The price of diesel decreased by 7 percent this week. However, they remain 72 percent higher than this time last year. ·

-The Terms of Trade (TOT) for livestock improved by four percent this week, as the average price of livestock in-creased by two percent, while the price of wheat grain de-creased by one percent.