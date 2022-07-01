Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 109 (Covering second week of June 2022)

** Highlights**

• During the week under review, the value of the Afghani (AFN) appreciated slightly against the United States Dollar (USD) from 89.6 to 89.0. However, liquidity challenges continue to constrain economic activity within the country.

• Diesel maintained an average price of AFN 105/L this week. While prices remain stable compared to last week, they are 113 percent higher than this time last year.

• The Terms of Trade (TOT) for livestock improved by four percent this week, as the average price of livestock increased by two percent while the price of wheat grain decreased by one percent.

• The average number of working days available improved marginally from 2.0 to 2.1 during the week under review, while the average casual labour wage decreased by one percent.