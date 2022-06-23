Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 108 (Covering second week of June 2022)

Highlights

• During the third week of June 2022, the price of wheat flour, pulses, and cooking oil remained stable compared to the previous week. A significant spike in the price of basic food commodities was reported during the first week of June.

• The value of the Afghani against the US Dollar remained stable at 89.6. Afghanistan continues to face severe liquidity challenges, as cash shortages restrict daily transactions at banks and markets.

• The price of diesel increased by 11 percent for the second consecutive week. Price increases are expected to continue due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

• The Terms of Trade (TOT) for both casual labour and pastoralist TOT improved by 2 percent compared to last week