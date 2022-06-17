Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 107 (Covering second week of June 2022)

Highlights

• During the second week of June 2022, the price of wheat flour, pulses, and cooking oil remained the same— compared to the previous week, which saw a significant spike in the price of these commodities.

• The value of the Afghani against the US Dollar remained the same as last week. Afghanistan continues to face severe liquidity challenges, as cash shortages restrict daily transactions at banks and markets.

• The price of diesel increased significantly, by 11 percent, compared to the previous week and are expected to increase further.

• The Terms of Trade (TOT) for casual labour and pastoralists improved slightly, due to seasonal improvements.

However, TOT remains significantly lower than last year.