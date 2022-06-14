Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 106 (Covering First Week of June 2022)

Highlights

• During the first week of June 2022, wheat flour and wheat grain prices significantly increased by 5 percent and 7 percent, respectively, compared to the previous week due to gradual decreased supply from source markets.

• The US Dollar depreciated by 1 percent this week against the Afghani, from AFN 90.5 to AFN 89.2. Afghanistan continues to face severe liquidity challenges, as cash shortages restrict daily transactions at banks and markets.

• The price of basic food commodities, including wheat, wheat flour, rice, and cooking oil, increased by an average of 1-7 percent during the week under review, mainly due to decreased supply, higher demand and the devaluation of local currency.

• The Terms of Trade (TOT) for casual labour deteriorated by 7 percent, due to economic decline, and remains significantly lower than average. Pastoralist TOT also decreased by 5 percent during the week, and remains 32 percent lower than the same time last year.