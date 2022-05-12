Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 103 (Covering 2nd week of May 2022)

Highlights

• The price of basic food commodities, including wheat, wheat flour, cooking oil, pulses, and imported rice increased by this week, compared to last week. The increase is associated with a recent decline in regional supply due to export limitations by regional countries, including Kazakhstan.

• The price of imported wheat flour increased by 1.5 percent during the second week of May. The price of wheat grain and wheat flour is expected to rise in the coming weeks and months due to an anticipated below-average 2022 harvest season.

• The price of agricultural inputs remained stable this week, compared to last week, as Afghanistan nears its domestic harvest season. However, prices still remain drastically higher (100.9 percent ) compared to the same time last year (May 2021).

• Terms of Trade (TOT) for Casual Labour and Pastoralists declined slightly by 2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, compared to last week. Pastoralist TOT remains drastically lower (24.5 precent) than it was this time last year (May 2021). This decline is attributed to the ongoing economic crisis in Afghanistan and subsequent availability of livelihood opportunities.