Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 101 (Covering 4th week of April 2022)

Highlights

Prices of Cooking Oil and Rice high quality are increased comparing to third week of April 2022. Sill prices are significantly higher comparing to last year same time and month of June 2021 before the political change in the country.

Diesel prices increased slightly during fourth week of April due to decreasing supply from sources markets . Comparing to last week prices are increased by 2.3% and comparing to month of June its is still higher by 49 %.

Comparing to last week, the value of Afghani against USD is remained stable , but still lack of cash (USD) in Banks and high demand for it exists in the market. The value of Afghani against US Doller is considerably bellow comparing to last year same time and average level.