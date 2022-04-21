Afghanistan: Countrywide Weekly Market Price Bulletin, Issue 100 (Covering 3rd week of April 2022)

Highlights

• Due to stable supply from the sources markets , Prices of main food commodities such as Wheat, wheat flour, rice low quality are typically increased comparing to second week of April 2022. still prices are significantly higher comparing to last year same time and month of June 2021 before the political change in the country.

• Diesel prices decreased during third week of April due to increasing supply from sources markets . Comparing to last week prices are decreased by 1.9% and comparing to month of June its is still higher by 45 %.

• Comparing to last week, the value of Afghani against USD is slightly improved , but still lack of cash (USD) in Banks and high demand for it exists in the market. The value of Afghani against US Doller is considerably bellow comparing to last year same time and average level.

• Atypically , casual labour wage and number of days work available in main markets of the country is bellow average and gradually decreasing to deteriorating economy in the country.